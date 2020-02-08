CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $93.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



