CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,057 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,752,000 after acquiring an additional 55,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $116.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $118.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

