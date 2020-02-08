CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,280,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,286,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.96 and a 52-week high of $196.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

