CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $748.07 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

