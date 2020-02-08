CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 10,937 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

