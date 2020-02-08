CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $181.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $152.70 and a twelve month high of $184.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

