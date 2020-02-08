CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 347,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,535,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $218.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.64 and a 52 week high of $223.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.62 and a 200-day moving average of $203.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

