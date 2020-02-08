Carboncoin Price Up 44.4% Over Last 7 Days (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carboncoin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar. Carboncoin has a market cap of $116,979.00 and $5.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00773948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007520 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.