Carboneum [C8] Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.00 (C8)

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded 68.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Carboneum [C8] Token has a total market capitalization of $299,378.00 and $36.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carboneum [C8] Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,709,130 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io.

Buying and Selling Carboneum [C8] Token

Carboneum [C8] Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboneum [C8] Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carboneum [C8] Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboneum [C8] Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.