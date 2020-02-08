Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $135.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptomate, Coinbe and Altcoin Trader.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011737 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.28 or 0.02659461 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000565 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ABCC, Coinnest, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, OKEx, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Huobi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Bitbns, Exmo and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

