Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

