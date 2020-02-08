CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in CarMax by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 6,051.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $321,000.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $96.30 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

