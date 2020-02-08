Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Tops $10.40 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.51 or 0.05922387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00126407 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039200 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,757,720,215 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

