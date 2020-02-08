Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and $1.75 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,758,072,299 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

