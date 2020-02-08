Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $194,359.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.31 or 0.05879578 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003126 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

