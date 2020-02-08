Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $12.26 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $13.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $49.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.34 billion to $50.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.87 billion to $52.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

