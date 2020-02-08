CCUniverse Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $34,553.00 and approximately $7,152.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003582 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000676 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,035,138 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

