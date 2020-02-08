CEEK VR Market Capitalization Reaches $921,954.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $921,954.00 and approximately $1,892.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.