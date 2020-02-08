Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.00 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and $5.73 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $581.04 or 0.05891570 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00127336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

