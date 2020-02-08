Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.09% of Centene worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. 3,818,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.