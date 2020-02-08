CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,984 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.72 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.