Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

CPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CPF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $590,436. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.