Centrality Market Capitalization Hits $59.51 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $143,442.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.12 or 0.03404764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00220405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00128580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

