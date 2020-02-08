Centurion Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,704.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 47.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Centurion has a market capitalization of $7,704.00 and $6.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000312 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

