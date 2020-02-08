Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.31 million, a PE ratio of 139.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.