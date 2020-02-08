ChainX Price Tops $1.25 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00012884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $401,844.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.03324528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00223026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00129535 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,684,000 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.