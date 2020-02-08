ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0025

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $66,249.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, HitBTC and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047542 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00062948 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000763 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00086345 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,921.95 or 1.00778443 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000603 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, EXX, Binance, Coinnest, ZB.COM, OKEx, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

