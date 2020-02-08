Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $550,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

CHMG stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

