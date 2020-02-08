Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. 2,266,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,242. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

