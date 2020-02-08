Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Holdings Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,910,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,077 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,797,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 74,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $37.23 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.