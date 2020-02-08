ChessCoin (CHESS) Market Cap Tops $53,197.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ChessCoin has a market cap of $53,197.00 and $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.36 or 2.01947404 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025172 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

