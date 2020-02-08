Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

