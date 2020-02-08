Chiliz Price Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Chiliz has a market cap of $37.77 million and $2.77 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

