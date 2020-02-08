Chimpion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $434,549.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $434,549.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

