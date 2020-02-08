Chromia Market Capitalization Reaches $2.22 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,397,022 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

