Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.89.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.95. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

