Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 147,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.