Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 846,707 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

