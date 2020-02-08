Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

