Civic Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, GOPAX, Kucoin and Vebitcoin. Civic has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kyber Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Huobi, OKEx, COSS, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, ABCC and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

