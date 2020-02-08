Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million.

CIVB stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,518. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

