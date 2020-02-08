Clams (CLAM) Price Hits $0.55

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Clams has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $266.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00005552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Poloniex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Clams has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016581 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,608,647 coins and its circulating supply is 3,982,165 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

