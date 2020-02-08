ClearPoll (POLL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 186.7% higher against the dollar. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $270,007.00 and $20.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll launched on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

