CloakCoin Trading 22.7% Lower This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00006162 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bitbns. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $49,768.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008351 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004092 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001153 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,400,015 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

