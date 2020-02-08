CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CME Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $213.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $207.94. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.