Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cna Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,054,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 111,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 166,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,520. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

