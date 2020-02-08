Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of Cogent Communications worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,900,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

