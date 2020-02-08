CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $2.68 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,716,716 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

