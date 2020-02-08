CoinPoker (CHP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,162.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $7,162.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 295,068,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,969,640 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

