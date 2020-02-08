CoinUs 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,700.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $236,151.00 and approximately $4,700.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000579 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000178 BTC.

999 (999) traded 160.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

